STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Plaintiffs Ask JPML to Create Federal Docket for ParaGard IUD Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs who allege injuries caused by the ParaGard T380A intrauterine birth control device have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer the cases to a single federal docket for pretrial purposes.

In a Sept. 24 motion, the plaintiffs say there are at least 55 actions pending in 29 different judicial districts alleging similar wrongful conduct on the part of defendants which resulted in similar injuries. Given the scope of ParaGard sales, “it is likely that hundreds of other actions will be filed in jurisdictions throughout the United States,” plaintiffs maintain.

Plaintiffs seek transfer to ...

Associated Law Firms

Sanders Phillips Grossman LLC



Associated Documents

Motion



Registered User Login