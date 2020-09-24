STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Bard Agrees to Pay $60 Million to States to Settle Transvaginal Mesh Deceptive Marketing Claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — C.R. Bard Inc. and its parent company Becton Dickinson & Co. have agreed to pay $60 million to 48 states and the District of Columbia to settle of claims that the companies deceptively marketed their transvaginal surgical mesh devices as safe.

Although Bard stopped selling transvaginal mesh in 2016, the settlement provides injunctive relief, requiring the companies to adhere to certain injunctive terms if they reenter the transvaginal mesh market, according to a Sept. 24 consent judgment.

In a press release issued the same day, Becton Dickinson “denied any wrongdoing and all allegations included in the litigation ...

