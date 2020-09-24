STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Roundup MDL Judge Sticks with Stay of Litigation, Cites Progress After Scare that $10 Billion Settlement Had Fallen Apart

SAN FRANCISCO –– A status hearing was held in the national multidistrict litigation for Roundup personal injury claims today, during which time the parties indicated that settlement agreements have progressed since the last conference, when plaintiffs’ counsel expressed concern that the $10 billion settlement was falling apart.

Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California presided over the 15-minute status hearing, which took place virtually via Zoom.

During the hearing, Special Master Kenneth Feinberg reported that, since the last status conference, those cases in “Bucket 2” have been “virtually settled and documented,” further noting ...

Registered User Login