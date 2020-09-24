STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Virus Exclusion Bars Coverage for Retail Chain’s COVID-19 Losses, Zurich Contends
September 24, 2020
CHICAGO — Zurich American Insurance Co. has moved to dismiss a lawsuit seeking COVID-19-related business interruption coverage for a children’s retail chain, arguing that the policy’s virus exclusion applies to losses “directly or indirectly caused by a virus.”
In a Sept. 21 motion to dismiss filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Zurich further argues that the plaintiff, America’s Kids LLC, cannot allege “direct physical loss or damage,” as required by the policy.
As support, Zurich cites Roundabout Theatre Co. v. Contin. Cas. Co., 751 N.Y.S.2d 4 (N.Y. App. Div. 2002), in which a New ...
Associated Law Firms
Edelson PC
Mayer Brown LLP
Associated Documents
Motion