Talcum Powder MDL Judge Issues Order Supplementing CMO Regarding Common Benefit Fee and Expense Account

TRENTON, N.J. –– The court overseeing the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has entered a case management order adding details to the common benefit fee and expense account to compensate and reimburse attorneys for work done in relation to the MDL docket.

The Sept. 17 order from the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey supplemented Case Management Order No. 7 entered three years ago.

“CMO 7 remains in full force and effect,” the court noted.

“At an appropriate time, this Court expects to appoint a Common Benefit Fee and Expense Committee for the development of ...

