MDL Docket Sought for Data Breach Claims Pending Against Cloud Software Company

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with data breach claims pending against a cloud software company have asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a coordinated docket for the growing number of claims, saying that “given the breadth and severity of the issues involved, there are likely to be more.”

In the Sept. 18 petition, the plaintiffs explained that there are “presently no fewer than eight substantially similar Actions, filed by plaintiffs on behalf of proposed nationwide and statewide classes in four different federal district courts across the country alleging similar wrongful conduct by Blackbaud.”

The petitioner suggested that ...

