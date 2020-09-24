STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Petition for MDL Relating to Precious Metals Withdrawn, Voluntary Coordination Underway in N.J.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Those seeking the creation of a multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to the alleged manipulation of prices on precious metals have withdrawn their petition, noting that voluntary coordination has taken place, obviating the need for centralization by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

In a Sept. 21 notice of withdrawal filed with the JPML, the parties noted that “all actions that are subject to this motion have either been or shortly will be voluntarily transferred to or voluntarily dismissed and refiled in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, which obviates the ...

Associated Documents

Petition

Withdrawal



