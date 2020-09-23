STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration
Ill. Federal Judge Dismisses Investors’ Action Accusing JPMorgan of Misrepresenting Reinsurer’s Profitability
September 23, 2020
CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed an action accusing JPMorgan of misleading an investment management company into investing $5 million in an unprofitable reinsurance company, ruling that the bank’s forward-looking projections did not constitute false statements of fact.
In a Sept. 26 order, Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois further ruled that the plaintiffs failed to adequately allege that JPMorgan owed them a fiduciary duty.
Plaintiffs Green Dolphin Capital LLC, MK 2011, TM 2011 LLC and Gary Rappeport are affiliates of investment management firm Far Horizons Capital LLC, and ...
Associated Documents
Order