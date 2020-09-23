STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Welder Sues Employer After Being Denied Paid Leave During COVID-19 Pandemic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A welder has accused his employer of violating the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) by refusing to provide him with paid leave when he was forced to stay at home and care for his school-age children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Sept. 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the plaintiff asserted claims against his employer on behalf of himself and other “similarly situated” employees.

