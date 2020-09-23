STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Parties in Roundup MDL Litigation File Joint Case Management Statement Outlining Future of Litigation

SAN FRANCISCO –– Parties involved in the federal multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims have filed a joint case management statement and litigation plan, outlining proposals for both settled and active cases remaining in the docket.

In the Sept. 17 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California also indicated that both parties agreed that one of the three bellwether cases –– Gebeyehou –– is not settled.

As such, the filing suggests that the case be set for trial “as soon as practicable in light of COVID.”

“The legal issues are fully briefed ...

