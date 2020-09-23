STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices
JPML Asked to Create Federal Docket for Elmiron Eye Damage Cases
September 23, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs who allege the bladder cyst drug Elmiron causes eye damage have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for the actions, arguing that they involve overlapping facts and issues.
In a Sept. 23 motion, plaintiffs contend that consolidated pretrial proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey “would promote the just and efficient conduct of these actions; prevent inconsistent pretrial rulings and duplicative discovery; and conserve the resources of the judiciary, the parties and their counsel."
In addition to the 24 Elmiron cases filed in the District ...
