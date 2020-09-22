STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.C. Restaurants’ COVID-19 Coverage Action Sent to Mediation

DURHAM, N.C. — A COVID-19 business interruption coverage action filed against The Cincinnati Insurance Co. by four North Carolina restaurants and breweries has been referred to mediation by a North Carolina federal court.

According to a Sept. 21 docket note, the case was sent to mediation pursuant to Local Rule 83.9b of the Rules of Practice and Procedure of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

The action was filed on July 29 in the Durham County (N.C.) Superior Court by The Durham Wood Fired Pizza Company LLC d/b/a Dashi, NanaSteak LLC, Angle Management LLC d/b/a ...

