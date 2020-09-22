STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

National Black Farmers Association Files Lawsuit Against Monsanto, Says Roundup Harm ‘Felt Acutely’ by Its Members

ST. LOUIS –– The National Black Farmers Association has filed a complaint against Monsanto seeking an injunction requiring the company to stop selling its Roundup product or “substantially change its behaviors” so Black farmers are adequately warned about and protected from “potentially fatal results of using Roundup.”

The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Calling Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide a “prevalent and yet highly dangerous product,” the plaintiff contended that the defendant has “waged a campaign of misinformation espousing the safety of Roundup even as it knew there was evidence ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



