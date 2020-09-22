STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Parties in $289 Million Roundup Verdict File Competition Briefs Seeking Review from Calif. Supreme Court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –– Parties involved in what was originally a $289 million Roundup verdict have filed competing petitions in California’s highest court, contesting portions of an intermediate appellate court order reducing the total judgment to $20 million.

Plaintiff DeWayne Johnson filed the initial petition for review on Aug. 28 in the California Supreme Court; Monsanto filed its own petition for review three days later.

Both petitions take issue with portions of a July 20 opinion from the California Court of Appeal for the 1st Appellate District in which the Court of Appeal affirmed the Roundup verdict entered in ...

Associated Documents

Johnson Petition

Monsanto Petition



