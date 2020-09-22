STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Mo. Federal Judge Allows Dental Practices’ COVID-19 Coverage Action to Proceed

KANSAS CITY — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a COVID-19 business interruption coverage action filed by four Kansas City dental clinics against Owners Insurance Co. ruling that they have adequately alleged a “direct physical loss” under the policies.

In a Sept. 21 order, Judge Stephen R. Bough of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kansas said plaintiffs have plausibly pled that the COVID-19 virus physically attached itself to their dental clinics, thereby depriving them of the possession and use of those insured properties.

“Taken as a whole, Plaintiffs tender more than mere ‘naked assertions ...

Associated Law Firms

Langdon & Emison

Miller Schirger

Stinson LLP



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login