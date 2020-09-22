STORY FROM: Asbestos

Third Remote Asbestos Trial Kicks off in California; Virtual Jurors Hear Opening Statements in Navy Exposure Case

OAKLAND, Calif. –– Another remote asbestos trial is underway in California, the third asbestos virtual trial to start since courtrooms in the state were forced to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening statements were delivered to jurors present in a “virtual courtroom” on Sept. 21, according to minutes issued by the California Superior Court for Alameda County. Hon. Jeffrey Brand is presiding over the trial.

According to the minutes, Metalclad Insulation LLC is the lone remaining defendant in the action.

The plaintiffs filed the complaint in Sept. 2019, contending that Robert G. Fenstermacher developed mesothelioma as a ...

