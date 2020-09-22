STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Reinsurer Denied Final Judgment in Battle Over Coverage for Fire Truck Collision

LOS ANGELES — A California federal court has denied reinsurer Argonaut Insurance Co.’s motion to issue a final judgment in its favor in a dispute over liability for an underlying settlement of claims arising from a fire truck collision, explaining that an appeal of a previous ruling may still occur.

In a Sept. 4 order, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California said Argonaut has identified no reason for the court to issue a judgment resolving the excess insurer’s claim against Argonaut while the dispute between the excess insurer and the municipality insurer remains pending.

