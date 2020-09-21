STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Beverly Hills Orthopedic Surgeon Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Coverage

LOS ANGELES — A Beverly Hills, Calif., orthopedic surgeon has sued Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America in an effort to recoup losses he sustained when his practice was barred from performing anything but emergency procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Sept. 16, Dr. Jonathan Oheb says the virus and related government closure orders caused his practice to sustain “direct physical loss or damage” as required by the policy.

Dr. Oheb operates three clinics in the Southern California area, all of which were affected when ...

