STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Zurich Moves for Default Judgment Against Restaurant Group in COVID-19 Action

ORLANDO, Fla. — Zurich American Insurance Co. has moved for a final default judgment against the owner of 16 restaurants in a COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, arguing that it failed to respond to the insurer’s complaint for declaratory judgment.

In a Sept. 18 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Zurich further asserts that Tavistock Restaurants Group LLC has not moved to set aside an initial default judgment entered on Aug. 26.

Tavistock, which owns several fine dining restaurants in the Orlando, Fla., area, filed claims with Zurich for business interruption losses it ...

