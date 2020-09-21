STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
N.C. Clothing Store Owner Sues Hanover for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
September 21, 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of 13 North Carolina clothing stores has sued The Hanover American Insurance Co., demanding coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses, arguing that it has sustained “direct physical loss of or damage” to its insured properties.
In a Sept. 18 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, Julie’s Inc. says the policy’s provisions for Business Income, Extra Expense and Civil Authority were triggered by damage and loss caused by COVID-19, related government closure orders, and plaintiff’s inability to use its covered property.
The complaint also names The Hanover Insurance ...
Associated Law Firms
Anapol Weiss
DeMayo Law Offices
Associated Documents
Complaint