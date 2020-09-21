STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.C. Clothing Store Owner Sues Hanover for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of 13 North Carolina clothing stores has sued The Hanover American Insurance Co., demanding coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses, arguing that it has sustained “direct physical loss of or damage” to its insured properties.

In a Sept. 18 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, Julie’s Inc. says the policy’s provisions for Business Income, Extra Expense and Civil Authority were triggered by damage and loss caused by COVID-19, related government closure orders, and plaintiff’s inability to use its covered property.

The complaint also names The Hanover Insurance ...

Associated Law Firms

Anapol Weiss

DeMayo Law Offices



Associated Documents

Complaint



