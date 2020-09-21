STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Zimmer Awarded Summary Judgment in Pa. Federal NexGen Knee Case

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has awarded Zimmer Inc. summary judgment in an action targeting its NexGen RHK knee replacement system, ruling that the plaintiffs’ failure to present expert testimony to back their claims that the device is defective doomed their case.

In a Sept. 9 order, Judge Gene E.K. Pratter of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled that the “highly technical subject matter” of the action required expert testimony.

Richard Marshall, who has had a long history of medical complications related to his left knee and had undergone at least six procedures from ...

