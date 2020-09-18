STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

GSK Must Pay Majority of Own Costs in Paxil Suicide Case, Ill. Federal Judge Rules

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has ruled that GlaxoSmithKline must bear the majority of its own costs in a Paxil suicide case following vacatur of a $3 million plaintiff’s verdict, awarding the drug maker only $366 per an appellate court mandate.

In a Sept. 16 order, Judge William T. Hart of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois denied GSK’s request for $224,112.19, finding they were “excessive.”

In June 2010, Reed Smith law firm partner Stewart Dolin received a prescription for Paxil (paroxetine) to treat work-related anxiety and depression. The prescription was filled with generic paroxetine, ...

