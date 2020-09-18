STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Plaintiffs Support ERISA Class Action Suit Against J&J, Maintain Stock Price was ‘Artificially Inflated’

TRENTON, N.J. –– Plaintiffs with Employee Retirement Incomes Security Act claims pending against Johnson & Johnson have opposed efforts to dismiss the lawsuit, maintaining their position that the company “artificially inflated” its stock prices for “many years.”

In the Sept. 14 opposition brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the plaintiffs reiterated that J&J’s senior leadership hid the truth about asbestos in its talcum powder products from the public.

“These efforts were successful, and the public was and has been generally unaware that J&J’s talc powder contained asbestos,” the opposition brief stated.

In the ...

