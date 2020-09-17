STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Talcum Powder MDL Judge Orders Stage One Discovery Pool Plaintiffs to Produce Core Records, Profile Form Verifications

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal judge overseeing the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has ordered plaintiffs in the Stage One Discovery Pool to produce plaintiff profile form verifications and core medical records, listing approximately 85 cases in which those documents have not been submitted.

In a pair of Sept. 17 orders, Hon. Freda L. Wolfson of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ordered the plaintiffs identified in the orders to submit the missing documents by Sept. 25 or show “cause why such verification and/or authorization cannot be produced at this time.”

“Should plaintiffs fail to either ...

Associated Documents

Form Verification Order

Core Records Order



Registered User Login