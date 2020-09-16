STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Military Supply Co. Sues Lloyd’s Underwriters to Recoup COVID-19 Losses

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A company that supplies products and training to the military has sued Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London for coverage of losses it sustained when it was forced to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stay-at-home orders.

In a Sept. 14 class action complaint, Tripwire Operations Group LLC says the COVID-19 virus government orders have caused it and other insureds to sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to covered property.”

Gettysburg, Pa.-based Tripwire provides products and training to the U.S. military, first responders, and law enforcement. It says it was forced to temporarily ...

Associated Law Firms

Carson Lynch LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login