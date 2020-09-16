STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Firms Involved in Roundup MDL Have Entered ‘Fully-Executed and Binding’ Agreements in Wake of Doubts Regarding Settlement

SAN FRANCISCO –– Three law firms that raised concerns as to whether Bayer had effectively “terminated” a more than $10 billion settlement agreement announced earlier this year have since reached “full-executed and binding Master Settlement Agreement[s] with Monsanto.”

In separate documents filed Sept. 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the Moore Law Group, Andrus Wagstaff, and Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman stated that they had reached an agreement with the Roundup manufacturer.

With the responses, the firms filed redacted letters that were originally sent to the court in August, in which they detailed their ...

