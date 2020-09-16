STORY FROM: Asbestos

Asbestos Case Heads to Jurors for Deliberations after 2.5 Months of Virtual Trial Proceedings

OAKLAND, Calif. –– Jurors in California will begin deliberations this week after closing arguments and jury instructions are delivered tomorrow, capping two-and-a-half months of virtual trial proceedings in the asbestos case.

The trial started on June 29 in the California Superior Court for Alameda County; Metalclad Insulation is the lone remaining defendant in the proceedings.

Plaintiffs Donald C. and Judith A. Wilgenbusch filed the underlying complaint, contending that Donald Wilgenbusch developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing products he encountered during his service in the U.S. Navy.

While the trial began as a hybrid trial, with both in-person ...

Registered User Login