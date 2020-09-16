STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Greenlight Re Seeks Dismissal of Insurance Agent’s Reinsurance Premium Lawsuit

FORT WORTH, Texas — Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd. has moved to dismiss an insurance agent’s claims that the reinsurer is barred from seeking a return of premiums for a reinsurance agreement, arguing that the agent has failed to plausibly allege an “actual controversy” as required by the Declaratory Judgment Act.

In a Sept. 11 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Greenlight contends that Contractor Managing General Insurance Agency Inc. (CMGIA) “had not received a threat of litigation sufficiently specific and concrete to give rise to an ‘actual controversy’ that was ripe for judicial intervention ...

Associated Law Firms

Krebs Farley & Dry

Norton Rose Fulbright



Associated Documents

Motion



