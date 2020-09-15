STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Philadelphia Deli Sues AMCO Insurance to Recoup COVID-19 Losses

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia delicatessen has sued AMCO Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup business interruption losses it sustained when it closed in compliance with government shutdown orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Sept. 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Fuel Recharge Yourself, Inc. 2 d/b/a Fuel Restaurant says that as a result of the virus and the shutdown orders, it suffered “direct physical loss or damage” as defined by the AMCO policy.

“The Business Income, Extra Expense and Civil Authority provisions of the policy were triggered ...

Associated Law Firms

Anapol Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



