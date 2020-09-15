STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Los Angeles Produce Market Sues State Farm for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles produce store has sued State Farm General Insurance Co. for coverage of business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Sept. 11, Lu’s Garden Produce Inc. contends that coverage is available under its policy’s Civil Authority provision.

The Civil Authority provision covers loss of business income and necessary extra expense caused by government orders barring access to the insured property due to direct physical ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



