STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Insurers Move to Dismiss Minor League Baseball Teams' COVID-19 Coverage Action

PHOENIX — Three insurers have moved to dismiss a COVID-19 coverage action filed by a group of Minor League Baseball teams in Arizona federal court, arguing that the policy’s virus exclusion applies to the alleged losses.

In a Sept. 11 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona National Casualty Co., Scottsdale Indemnity Co. and Scottsdale Insurance Co. further contend that the teams’ claims are also barred under other independent policy provisions.

“Plaintiffs, for example, allege that Major League Baseball failed to comply with its contractual obligations to provide Plaintiffs’ teams with players. The policies, ...

