STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

5th Cir. Asked to Reinstate Case Alleging Link Between Antibiotics, Peyronie’s Disease

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Texas man has asked the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to reinstate his lawsuit alleging that his ingestion of certain popular antibiotics caused him to develop a penis condition known as Peyronie’s disease.

The plaintiff is challenging a U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas’ ruling that he failed to overcome the presumption of no liability for labels approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and that federal law preempts the claims against the generic drug manufacturer defendants.

Ramon D. Johnson 11 took minocycline and carbamazepine in April 2013, October 2014 ...

Associated Documents

Notice of Appeal



Registered User Login