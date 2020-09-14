STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Century 21 Retail Chain Sues for $176 Million in COVID-19 Coverage

NEW YORK — The Century 21 retail chain has sued its insurers for coverage of business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government shutdown orders, contending that it sustained $175,585,799 in “physical loss of or damage” to its insured properties.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Sept. 11, Century 21 says its insurers have breached their policies by refusing to provide coverage for its losses.

The defendant insurers are Starr Surplus Lines, Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Co., Axis Surplus Lines Insurance Co., Liberty Mutual Fire ...

