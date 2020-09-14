STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Dental Practice Sues Aspen Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Naples, Fla., dental practice that was ordered to suspend operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic has sued Aspen American Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup $700,000 in business interruption losses under its policy’s Civil Authority provision.

In a Sept. 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Edward A. Scherder, DMD, PA contends that its policy does not exclude coverage for any virus or communicable disease.

On March 20, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ordered plaintiff to stop providing dental services, the lawsuit ...

