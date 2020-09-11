STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration
AmTrust Urges N.Y. Federal Judge to Correct $1.6 Million Judgment in Reinsurance Dispute
September 11, 2020
NEW YORK — AmTrust Insurance Co. is urging a New York federal judge to add $459,625.22 to a judgment requiring Signify Insurance Ltd. to post $1.6 million to secure its obligations under a reinsurance agreement, arguing that it is reflected in the court’s decision.
In a Sept. 10 reply filed before Judge Edgardo Ramos of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, AmTrust contends that it is entitled to the relief requested because it would conform with the court’s decision.
Signify, however, says the court should reject AmTrust’s late attempt to obtain a money judgment through ...
