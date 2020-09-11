STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

D.C. Federal Judge Allows Jurisdictional Discovery in $934 Million Reinsurance Action

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Washington, D.C., federal judge has allowed plaintiffs to conduct jurisdictional discovery in an action in which they seek $934 million in withdrawal liability payments from offshore reinsurer Cardem Insurance Company Ltd.

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia agreed with a magistrate judge that the discovery may allow plaintiffs to supplement their existing allegations that Cardem has sufficient contacts within the United States to permit the exercise of jurisdiction.

Walter Energy Inc. and its subsidiary, Jim Walter Resources Inc., operated a business that performed coal mining, coal transporting and coal cleaning. Cardem is a captive ...

