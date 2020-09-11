STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Health Insurer Says Reinsurer Breached Contract by Denying $950,742 Claim

September 11, 2020

DETROIT — A health insurer has sued American National Insurance Co. in Michigan federal court, accusing it of breaching a reinsurance contract by refusing to pay a nearly $1 million claim.

In a complaint filed Sept. 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Alliance Health and Life Insurance Co. (AHL) says American National owes it $950,742.64 for healthcare services provided to an eligible claimant and her dependent.

The claimant works for a company that purchased an AHL Group PPO policy with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2013. According to the complaint, the employee completed ...

Associated Law Firms
Wilson Group Law PLC

Associated Documents
Complaint

