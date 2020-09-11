STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

'Do Arbitration Panels Have the Authority to Order Remote Arbitrations?'

[Robert M. Hall is an attorney, a former law firm partner, a former insurance and reinsurance executive and acts as an insurance consultant as well as an arbitrator of insurance and reinsurance disputes and as an expert witness. He is a veteran of over 200 arbitration panels and is certified as an arbitrator and umpire by ARIAS - US. The views expressed in this article are those of his clients or LexisNexis. Mr. Hall has authored over 100 articles and they may be viewed at his website: robertmhalladr.com. Responses are welcome.]

I. Introduction

With the advent of the COVID-19 virus, ...

