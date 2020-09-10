STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Marketing Firm Says COVID-19 Business Losses Covered Under Hartford Policy

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida marketing and consulting firm has sued Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. for coverage of business losses it sustained when it was forced to suspend operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on Aug. 8, Victory Marketing & Consulting Inc. and Victory Solutions alleges the suspected presence of the virus “caused direct physical loss of and/or damage” to its insured premises by “damaging the property, denying access to the property, and/or causing a suspension of business operations on ...

