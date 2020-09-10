STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Talcum Powder MDL Judge Rejects Efforts to Appoint Independent Expert Witness

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has rejected efforts by Johnson & Johnson to appoint an independent expert witness to aid jurors in the areas of epidemiology and cancer biology, concluding that such an appointment was “not warranted at this time.”

In the Sept. 9 letter order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey opined that the “traditional adversarial process” had not faltered in any way.

“Both Plaintiffs and Defendants have identified experts that will testify on their respective behalf in bellwether trials in this matter,” the ...

Associated Documents

Letter Order



Registered User Login