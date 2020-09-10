STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Claims Adjuster Properly Joined in COVID-19 Action, Texas Federal Judge Rules

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas federal judge has remanded a lawsuit in which a group of restaurants seek coverage for COVID-19-related losses, ruling that the non-diverse insurance adjuster defendant was not improperly joined, therefore diversity jurisdiction is lacking.

In a Sept. 8 order, Judge Xavier Rodriguez of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas explained that plaintiffs have adequately pled a cause of action against defendant Christopher Michels, who allegedly conducted an outcome-oriented investigation of the claims.

Plaintiffs Jada Restaurant Group LLC, Tre Trattoria, Two Bros BBQ, SJ2 Restaurant Group LLC, Chispas, Dady Restaurants LLC, Range Alamo ...

Associated Law Firms

Loyd Law Firm

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login