Parties in Talc MDL File Letters, Motion Regarding Completeness of Discovery Pool Plaintiffs

TRENTON, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson defendants have filed a motion to dismiss plaintiffs’ complaints in the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims, contending that the complaints fail to comply with court orders requiring forms, core records, and medical record authorizations.

The Sept. 9 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey came one day after the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee sent a letter to the court attempting to preemptively strike efforts to dismiss the claims.

The motion included an appendix of 15 cases that the defendants claimed were incomplete.

In a Sept. 9 ...

