Producer of Ben Affleck Movie Sues Chubb Over Policy Expiration Date

LOS ANGELES — A motion picture production company has sued Chubb National Insurance Co. over the insurer's refusal to extend its policy's expiration date following the COVID-19-related postponement of a Ben Affleck movie.

In a Sept. 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Hoosegow (Hypnotic) Productions Inc. contends that Chubb has breached its contractual obligations by offering instead to “renew” the policy with a material reduction in the scope of coverage.

Hoosegow says it had planned to begin production on the movie, entitled Hypnotic a large-budget action thriller featuring Ben Affleck as a ...

