STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Phila. Hair Salon Sues Sentinel, Hartford for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Losses

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia hair salon has sued its insurer, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic rendered it “unable to use its property for its intended purpose.”

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Sept. 8, Salon 360 Inc. accuses Sentinel Insurance Co. and its parent company The Hanover Group of breaching its policy by denying its claim for coverage.

The salon argues that coverage for its insured losses is available under the policy’s provisions for Civil Authority, ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



