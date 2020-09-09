STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Kansas City Dental Practice Sues Cameron Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City dental practice and the building in which it is housed has sued Cameron Mutual Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup business interruption losses arising from government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a class action complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri on Sept. 8, Scott Craven DDS PC and Met Building LLC contend that their losses arise from “physical loss or damage,” triggering coverage under its policy.

“Despite the availability of a specific exclusion for viruses, Plaintiffs’ Policy contains no such ...

