STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Restaurant Owners Say COVID-19 Closure Orders Caused ‘Physical Loss’

PHILADELPHIA — A group of Pennsylvania restaurant owners have sued Cincinnati Insurance, demanding coverage for business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Sept. 8, the plaintiffs contend that they suffered “accidental physical loss” of their insured properties as a result of the government orders, and that their policies do not include a virus exclusion.

Plaintiffs are 4431, Inc., 4431 Assoc., LP, 3354 Walbert Assoc., LP, 3354 Walbert Avenue Associates, LLC, Blue Grille House and Wine Bar

