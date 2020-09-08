STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Wis. Pizzeria Says COVID-19, Closure Orders Caused Physical Loss, Damage

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Wisconsin pizza restaurant has sued Society Insurance in federal court, demanding coverage for losses it sustained when the state governor closed all non-essential businesses, including restaurant dining rooms, in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In an Aug. 31 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Wiseguys Pizzeria & Pub LLC says the governor’s orders caused its premises and the surrounding area to suffer “direct physical loss of or damage” to its property, triggering coverage.

“The orders prohibited access to Wiseguys insured property, and the area ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



