STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Spanish Restaurant Demands COVID-19 Coverage from Berkshire Hathaway

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey Spanish restaurant has sued Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Companies in an effort to recoup business interruption losses it suffered when it closed its dining room in compliance with government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Angel Leston Corp. d/b/a Casa D’Paco accuses Berkshire Hathaway of wrongfully denying coverage under the policy’s provisions for Business Income, Extra Expenses, Civil Authority and Supplemental Business Income.

On March 21, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy barred restaurants from serving patrons ...

Associated Law Firms

Brown & Connery LLP

Stolz & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login