STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Nightclub Owner Says COVID-19 Business Losses Not Excluded

MIAMI — The owners of a Miami nightclub and rooftop restaurant have accused a Chubb Ltd. insurer of breaching its obligation to provide coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses, arguing that the policy does not contain a virus exclusion.

In an Aug. 31 complaint filed against Chubb and Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, GR OPCO LLC and Elevated Eateries of Miami LLC say they have experienced a suspension of business operations, loss of business income, and incurred extra expenses within the meaning of the policy.

Plaintiffs own E11EVEN, ...

Associated Law Firms

Marcus Neiman Rashbaum & Pineiro LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



