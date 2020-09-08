STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Continental Moves to Dismiss Fla. Hair Salon’s COVID-19 Coverage Case

MIAMI — Continental Casualty Co. has moved to dismiss a Florida hair salon’s lawsuit demanding coverage for business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government orders, arguing there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to” property as required by the policy.

In a U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Aug. 28, Continental argues there is no coverage under the policy’s Business Income and Extra Expense and Civil Authority endorsements because the salon’s the suspension of operations was not caused by “direct physical loss of or damage” to property.

